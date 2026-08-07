WATCH: London taco shop hit with review spam after group takeover

TORONTO — A small taco restaurant in London, Ont., was flooded with one-star Google reviews after staff asked a large group to leave when they occupied the space without ordering and blocked paying customers over the August long weekend.

According to the restaurant’s Instagram account, a small group arrived on Aug. 1, ordered food and ate normally. Friends then joined, some bringing outside food and drinks. The gathering grew to about 35 people crowded around a table meant for six to eight, with no further orders placed.

Other customers turned away because the group blocked the entrance and path to the counter. Staff politely asked them to make room and later to leave. The apparent leader replied “two minutes” and later aggressively asked why the staff member was “repeating” himself. The group was then told to leave immediately.

Within hours the restaurant received a wave of one-star reviews. The owner initially suspected coordinated online activity linked to a previous post but later determined the reviews came from members of the group.