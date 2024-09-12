WATCH: Long-time Liberal MP Dhaliwal claims Trudeau is a man of the people

Liberal MP Sukhminder Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday evening claimed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is just an average, hard-working Canadian.He also claimed the prime minister is so relatable and down-to-earth “everyone” has personal access to him. .Dhaliwal expressed his confidence Trudeau would win a fourth election, despite political analysts based on recent polls saying Liberals have reached a historic low, and would only win about 25 seats if an election were called today. Polls show Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre would win a super majority. Dhaliwal, 63 years old and born in India, served as a Liberal MP from 2006 to 2011, and again under Trudeau since 2015. He told hundreds of people at a summer’s end barbeque in Vancouver’s Bear Creek Park Trudeau “has the passion an elected representative needs.”“Each and every one of you will agree that he is a man of ordinary, working-class Canadians, and everyone has access to him.”“I can tell you, he’s a fighter. And he’s going to keep on fighting till the next election, and he is going to take us through a fourth term.”“He is an authentic leader.” .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.