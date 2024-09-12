News

WATCH: Long-time Liberal MP Dhaliwal claims Trudeau is a man of the people

Liberal MP Sukhminder Singh Dhaliwa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Liberal MP Sukhminder Singh Dhaliwa, Prime Minister Justin TrudeauHarrison Faulkner/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Liberal MP Sukhminder Singh Dhaliwal
average, hard-working Canadian
working-class Canadians

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news