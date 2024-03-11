WATCH: Madonna stops Vancouver show to ask girl in wheelchair why she’s not dancing

While performing at a show in Vancouver, Madonna stopped the show to ask one audience member why she wasn’t up dancing like everyone else. The show was in February, but video footage went viral on social media over the weekend. “What are you doing sitting down over there?” Madonna shouts into the microphone between songs. The 65-year-old walked to the edge of the stage and singled out the person, who still did not stand up. It became evident the fan was in a wheelchair. “Oh, okay,” said Madonna, backing off. “Politically incorrect, sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here."Fans have slammed Madonna in the comments sections of the various posts going around Twitter ("x"), not for making the mistake, but for being so cavalier about it after she realized.