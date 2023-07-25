Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Peterson asked which quote. Maher burst out laughing, asking if Trudeau is always dumb.
“He always lies,” said Peterson.
“As far as I can tell, all the time.”
Peterson said he does not “think I’ve heard him say a word that I thought was true.”
When Trudeau first came to power, Maher said he thought he was a good-looking guy who former US first daughter Ivanka Trump wanted to have sex with.
He remembered the Trudeau quote was from the Freedom Convoy, when the prime minister alluded to people using protests to object to a government’s policies as going too far.
Maher said people use protests to object to government policies all the time.
Peterson said it was shocking with what happened with the Freedom Convoy, because the Canadian government froze more than 200 bank accounts.
“That is creepy,” said Maher.
While all of the banks should apologize, Peterson said only one had the decency to do so.
He acknowledged Canadians are not shocked enough about it because they do not understand what it did to Canada’s international reputation. He said he “can’t imagine a politician doing anything more inappropriate than that.”
There was no trial or investigation. Trudeau said the Freedom Convoy was funded by Make America Great Again Republicans, which turned out to be false.
Peterson asked why Republicans would foment dissent in Ottawa. If they knew where it was, he said why would they try that.
Maher wanted to know if the protestors were demonstrating against the vaccine mandates, with Peterson saying they were fighting against COVID-19 restrictions in general.
“It was really hard on them,” he said.
Peterson said in August Trudeau suffers from narcissism.
certainly agree that he has no clue what he is doing, if he did it would likely be treason...
Problem is - is he does know what he is doing!!!! All by design, intentionally destroying Canada, creating a communist country!! Trudeau must go!
