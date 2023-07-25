Maher Peterson

Bill Maher said he "read a quote from Justin Trudeau which was so dumb." 

 Courtesy the Counter Signal/Twitter

American commentator Bill Maher said he cannot believe how stupid Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is and prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson praised his concerns. 

“I read a quote from Justin Trudeau which was so dumb,” said Maher in an interview on Club Random with Bill Maher. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

certainly agree that he has no clue what he is doing, if he did it would likely be treason...

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

Problem is - is he does know what he is doing!!!! All by design, intentionally destroying Canada, creating a communist country!! Trudeau must go!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.