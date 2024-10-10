WATCH: MAiD doctor laughs after euthanizing 400 Canadians

Euthanasia Dr. Ellen Wiebe has offered an inside glimpse into the job she “loves” where she has ended the lives of more than 400 people through Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD). In an interview included in a BBC documentary called Better off Dead by Liz Carr, a UK woman who is disabled and is worried state-sanctioned euthanasia could be legalized in her own country, Wiebe bragged “nobody is more grateful” than her patients and their families after refusing to shake Carr’s hand at the beginning of the interview. “We don’t need to be formal, we also don’t need to touch hands,” said Wiebe.“I love my job. You know, I always loved being a doctor and I’ve delivered over a thousand babies, and I took care of families, but this is the very best work I've ever done in the last seven years,” Wiebe told Carr. “And people ask me why? And I think, well, doctors like grateful patients, and nobody's more grateful than my patients now and their families.” .Tucker Carlson calls Trudeau's MAiD program 'genocide'.Health Minister Mark Holland said in March 2027 the MAiD program would be extended to include mentally ill patients, including people addicted to drugs or alcohol, to be eligible for assisted suicide. The extended eligibility was initially scheduled to go into effect in March 2024, but it was delayed for three years. When asked in her experience what the number one reason is that people come to her for euthanasia, Wiebe, who also runs an abortion clinic, replied “autonomy and control.”“Control. They desperately want control. They want to say it’s now,” said Wiebe.“They're so grateful they can skip the last two days of their life.”“You want my drugs? I’ll give them to you.” .IN-DEPTH: Canadian Armed Forces members who die from MAiD equated to 'died in combat'.Wiebe, who is also disabled, said she herself does not want to be euthanized, but is “no different” from a patient with a disability “no worse” than hers “in the sense of wanting to have control.”To be skeptical of MAiD is “condemning others to unbearable suffering,” said Wiebe. “I am so glad, so glad, that I'm Canadian and that we have this law so that people can choose that or not choose that, but to say that somebody has to suffer like that is simply cruel.”“So Liz, right now, you love life and you want to live, but there's lots of nasty illnesses you might get,” said Wiebe, laughing. She suggested Carr could get terminal cancer and would be subjected to chemotherapy and radiation.“Wouldn't you be thrilled if you had the choice to say, ‘I will go this far and no further?'” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has yet to release Canada’s 2023 MAiD statistics, however, as the Western Standard reported in October 2023, the 2022 numbers indicated a 31.2% increase in deaths since 2021. In 2022, 13,241 Canadians died from state-assisted suicide, accounting for 4.1% of the total deaths in Canada. .MAiD statistics from 2022 released, show 31% increase