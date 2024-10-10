News

WATCH: MAiD doctor laughs after euthanizing 400 Canadians

Euthanasia Dr. Ellen Wiebe in an interview included in a BBC documentary called Better off Dead by Liz Carr
Euthanasia Dr. Ellen Wiebe in an interview included in a BBC documentary called Better off Dead by Liz CarrWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Maid
The Western Standard
Medical Assistance In Dying
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government
Health Minister Mark Holland
Euthanasia Dr. Ellen Wiebe
Better off Dead by Liz Carr
MAiD statistics

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news