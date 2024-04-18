News

WATCH: Major volcano erupts in Indonesia, thousands told to evacuate

WATCH: Major volcano erupts in Indonesia, thousands told to evacuate
WATCH: Major volcano erupts in Indonesia, thousands told to evacuateWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Indonesia
major volcano eruption
Mount Ruang
Indonesian authorities
danger zone
Manado city
international airport

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news