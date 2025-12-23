WATCH: Mall Santa allegedly smacks child after having beard pulled

A Santa Claus performer at Sherwood Park Mall was dismissed this week after video circulated online showing him lightly smacking a toddler’s hand during a holiday photo session.The incident occurred after the child repeatedly pulled the performer’s beard, according to descriptions accompanying the footage..Mall management said the performer was removed immediately following the incident. A public apology was issued, with the mall emphasizing that child safety is a priority during family-focused holiday events.In a statement, management said the interaction did not meet expected standards for how staff and performers should engage with children.The mall emphasized that any physical contact intended to correct behaviour is not acceptable in a public setting.Reaction online was swift and divided.Many commenters defended the Santa performer, arguing the parents should have intervened sooner and describing the gesture as a mild corrective response rather than an act of aggression.More than 130 replies debated parental responsibility, discipline, and boundaries in public spaces involving children.It has also prompted broader discussion about expectations placed on Santa performers, particularly those using realistic costumes such as real beards.While holiday displays often aim to create authentic experiences, the episode has highlighted the tension between realism and expectations of gentle, non-physical interactions with young children during public events.