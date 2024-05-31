News

WATCH: Man bashes other man's truck with snow shovel for blocking driveway in Edmonton

WATCH: Man bashes other man's truck with snow shovel for blocking driveway in Edmonton
WATCH: Man bashes other man's truck with snow shovel for blocking driveway in EdmontonWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
residential Edmonton neighbuorhood
snow shovel
bashing a truck with a snow shovel
red truck
Alberta plates

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news