WATCH: Man bashes other man's truck with snow shovel for blocking driveway in Edmonton

Video footage from what appears to be a residential Edmonton neighbourhood shows a man bashing a truck with a snow shovel. The video shows an altercation between two men over a red truck with Alberta plates parked in front of a house. Then, presumably the homeowner, grabs a snow shovel and whacks the vehicle with it, while pointing that the man should move his truck. The owner of the truck, who appears to maintain his composure throughout the exchange, turns to walk behind the vehicle to move it. The homeowner then starts bashing the truck with the shovel again as the other man drives away.