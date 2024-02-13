WATCH: Man charged after leading Alberta RCMP on destructive chase putting 'countless lives at risk'

A chaotic series of events unfolded on February 8, as Elk Point RCMP responded to reports of a theft of a motor vehicle and kidnapping, setting off a dramatic chain of events that spanned multiple jurisdictions and endangered the lives of numerous individuals.The ordeal began when an adult victim, who had been sleeping in the backseat of an SUV parked at a gas station in Elk Point, woke up to find a stranger behind the wheel. Despite the victim's pleas to stop, the suspect continued driving. However, the victim managed to escape when the suspect briefly slowed down to alter their course..Subsequent investigations by RCMP revealed the involvement of several other suspects in the theft of the SUV. In a coordinated effort, law enforcement located a suspect vehicle in Clandonald, AB, where three suspects were arrested without incident.However, the situation escalated further as additional incidents unfolded in Derwent and a residence south of Beauvallon. The stolen SUV wreaked havoc, crashing through a shop in Derwent and causing significant damage before nearly striking a resident in Beauvallon.RCMP officers attempted to apprehend the suspect at the Beauvallon residence, but the individual managed to evade arrest by stealing another SUV from the property.Undeterred by law enforcement pursuit, the suspect continued their reckless spree, stealing a pickup truck left running outside a shop.RCMP officers intervened, ramming and disabling the stolen truck in an effort to prevent further danger to the public..Unfazed, the suspect then entered a shop and absconded with a second pickup truck, equipped with a utility trailer, ramming police vehicles in the process before crashing through an exterior wall.The pursuit culminated north of Saddle Lake Cree Nation, where St. Paul RCMP successfully deployed a tire deflation device, bringing the stolen vehicle to a halt.As a result of the investigation, Cormac Arden Crawford, Kiyana Diamond Hunter and Brittany Gosselin-Redcrow face charges of kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.Preston Leo Halfe, described by Sgt. Bobby Burgess of the St. Paul RCMP as allegedly putting "countless lives at risk," faces a litany of charges, including kidnapping, multiple counts of theft of a motor vehicle and mischief causing danger to life.All suspects were brought before a justice of the peace, with Crawford, Hunter, and Halfe remanded into custody. Gosselin-Redcrow was released on conditions. All are scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in St. Paul on Thursday