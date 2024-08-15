WATCH: Man scares off hungry bear with shovel on California beach

An unidentified man with a shovel defended himself and his friends from a hungry brown bear scouring their beach campsite for food. Derek Sears, 18, was at Pope Beach in South Lake Tahoe, CA, enjoying the lake with his pals when the bear approached the picnic area and began roaming around where Sears and his friends were hanging out. The bear then rummages through a cooler of food and drinks. Sears first tried to drive the bear away by tossing a plastic chair at him. When that didn’t work, the unnamed man picked up a shovel and began waving it at the fierce animal. The man banged the shovel against the table and on the sand, which seemed to agitate the bear even more. A moment later, man vs. bear were in a standoff. The man then swung the shovel again, and it made contact with the bear’s face. The animal turned and ran back into the woods. .“I was very surprised when the man hit the bear on the head with the shovel,” Sears told the New York Post. “Living in Northern California encountering bears is a normal thing. I actually saw two bears going through a dumpster last night.”“So I just stepped out of its way and thought it would make a cool video.”