News

WATCH: Man with over 50 priors arrested after stealing VPD cruiser, driving onto crowded field

The 41-year-old proceeded to drive the car for three minutes before being apprehended.
Stolen VPD cruiser
Stolen VPD cruiserSource: Catherine Urquhart / X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Vpd
Arrest
Vancouver Police Department
East Hastings
Stolen
Repeat Offender
cruiser
Templeton Park

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news