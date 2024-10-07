WATCH: Man with over 50 priors arrested after stealing VPD cruiser, driving onto crowded field

A man with more than 50 criminal convictions has been arrested yet again after stealing a Vancouver Police Department cruiser.The 41-year-old proceeded to drive the car for three minutes before being apprehended.According to the VPD, the incident took place around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday October 6 near East Hastings St.and Semlin Dr. While officers were responding to a call regarding a woman in distress, the man allegedly hopped behind the wheel of the unattended car and drove off. .Witnesses said he made a beeline for Templeton Park, where "young families were gathered at a playground and where kids were playing soccer." A man who he nearly struck head on was transported to hospital with minor injuries.Before long, however, law enforcement was able to bring the vehicle to a stop and a police canine officer captured the suspect. He was injured during the encounter, and also taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment."This reckless and criminal behaviour could have killed or seriously injured innocent people," VPD Sgt Steve Addison said. "We are grateful to the VPD officers and the police service dog that responded immediately to stop this imminent public safety threat.""“We are recommending a number of serious criminal charges and asking that the suspect be held in custody. We expect the courts to take this very seriously.”“It is hard to overstate how dangerous this behaviour was,” said Addison, adding that one man went to hospital and was treated for minor injuries after nearly being struck head-on."