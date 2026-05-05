WATCH: Maple Ridge RCMP investigating assault of young girl after video circulates online

CALGARY — Maple Ridge RCMP are investigating an incident involving an alleged assault of a child that happened on Sunday.In a video that has since circulated online by an account named 604RAW, a man is seen being abusive to a young girl at what has been confirmed by local authorities as the Alouette River in the area of 227 St. and 128 Ave..In the 27-second clip, the man can be seen dragging the girl across the water before submerging her in the river and then smacking her in the head.The caption on the video states that a local woman noticed “a man being abusive to his daughter” and started recording.“The girl, who is allegedly autistic, was losing her balance while crossing the river when [the man] grabbed her by her clothing and submerged her.”Local RCMP confirmed to the Western Standard in an official statement that the incident occurred on May 3 at approximately 5:45 p.m.“Officers responded and spoke to a number of individuals on scene, including the child’s family,” the statement reads.“The investigation is ongoing. Officers have been in contact with the Ministry of Child and Family Development.”Members of the public who have not already spoken to police and have more information are asked to contact the Maple Ridge RCMP at 604-463-6251 and quote file #2026-8487.