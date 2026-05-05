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WATCH: Maple Ridge RCMP investigating assault of young girl after video circulates online

Maple Ridge RCMP are investigating an incident involving an alleged assault of a child that happened on Sunday.
Maple Ridge RCMP are investigating an incident involving an alleged assault of a child that happened on Sunday.WS Canva
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