WATCH: Masked agitators violently crash Jewish protest in Toronto — three arrested, man in 80s hospitalized

A weekly pro-Israel demonstration in Toronto Sunday afternoon was crashed by antisemitic masked agitators who violently attacked attendees. .Three people were arrested and charged after the messy scuffle that hospitalized a man in his 80s, the Toronto police said in a statement. The injured senior is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. .The brawl escalated at around 1:30 p.m. local time in North York at Sheppard Ave. W and Bathurst St. .Around the same time at a pro-Israel demonstration not far away in Scarborough between McCowan Rd. and Markham Rd. was crashed by anti-Israel aggressors as well. Toronto police said three more people were arrested and are being held in custody.