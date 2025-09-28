WATCH: Massive California solar power plant closes after failing to meet expectations

A $2.2 billion solar power plant facility has shut down in California which — as reported by Association of Avian Veterinarians — is responsible for killing over 6,000 birds each year.The plant named the Ivanpah Solar Power Facility in California’s Mojave Desert was "once hailed the breakthrough in renewable energy," states Rawsalert on X."The 2 BILLION dollar blight built on 3,500 pristine acres of Mojave desert has been responsible for incinerating more than 60,000 birds, created TWICE the pollution of a typical power plant, created 86 jobs instead of the promised 2,000, and will abandon 173,500 thermal collectors in the environment they were trying to save," states Kevin Dalton on X..The plant consists of 459-foot towers and thousands of computer controlled by over 173,500 mirrors called heliostats — which accounts for the $2 billion building costs, reports the New York Post. It was built in 2010, completed in 2014, and will officially close in 2026. Back in 2011, the US Department of Energy under President Barack Obama issued $1.6 billion in three different federal loan guarantees for the project. A statement from NRG Energy, a Texas-based company and partner of Ivanpah, being one of its largest investors (providing $300 million), was released on the shutdown.“When the power purchase agreements were signed in 2009, the prices were competitive, but advancements over time … have led to more efficient, cost-effective and flexible options for producing reliable clean energy,” it said..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.