Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett said it is irresponsible for Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to denounce her for delaying the expansion of medical assistance in dying (MAiD) to include mental illness for one year.
“All of the assessors and providers for MAiD are purposely trained to eliminate people that are suicidal,” said Bennett in a Thursday video.
“And so this is for.”
I told Trudeau’s minister that government should never tell people with depression to end their lives.You won't believe her response. pic.twitter.com/LIhGHh1GVl
The video starts off with Poilievre saying more Canadians are suffering from depression after eight years of growing poverty.
“Some of them are going to food banks asking for help ending their lives not because they’re sick, but because life has become so miserable and they want to end their lives altogether,” said Poilievre.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in December it is heartbreaking people are going to food banks and asking about MAiD because of inflation.
“It deepens my resolve to be there for people,” said Trudeau.
The video mocks Trudeau by flashing to a story about him taking a vacation to Jamaica with his family during Christmas. My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion plays in the background on a screechy recorder.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
MAID is a very scary option if not very tightly regulated but this video was edited to not fully show the context of the discussion. "Eliminate" was obviously referring to eliminate abuse variable and not eliminate the suicidal. If you're gonna report it, put your bias at the door. You guys at WS are slipping more often and behaving like the MSM we all deplore. You will lose my subscription if you can't be truthful and show all 4 corners.
