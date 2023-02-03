Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett said it is irresponsible for Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to denounce her for delaying the expansion of medical assistance in dying (MAiD) to include mental illness for one year. 

“All of the assessors and providers for MAiD are purposely trained to eliminate people that are suicidal,” said Bennett in a Thursday video. 

Grinder
Grinder

MAID is a very scary option if not very tightly regulated but this video was edited to not fully show the context of the discussion. "Eliminate" was obviously referring to eliminate abuse variable and not eliminate the suicidal. If you're gonna report it, put your bias at the door. You guys at WS are slipping more often and behaving like the MSM we all deplore. You will lose my subscription if you can't be truthful and show all 4 corners.

