WATCH: MEP Anderson calls Trudeau an actor, agrees with Jordan Peterson

German Member of European Parliament (MEP) Christine Anderson declared Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is an actor, and a “bad actor at that” in a video published Monday. She affirmed comments made by Jordan Peterson on several occasions, where the psychologist and public speaker criticized Trudeau of “acting,” being a puppeteer and displaying clown-like, narcissistic behaviour. Anderson is no stranger to criticizing Trudeau, having called him a “disgrace to democracy” in the EU parliament in March 2022. In the video, Anderson was asked about her thoughts on Trudeau and Canada’s opposition leader Pierre Poilievre. “Oh God,” Anderson scoffed when asked about Trudeau. “Seriously?” “I consider him to be an actor — a bad actor at that. He seems to have some serious issues in terms of his personality.”“But I think Jordan B. Peterson would be better equipped to speak on that, so I’ll just leave it at that.”.Anderson also had some criticism for Conservative leader Poilievre, whom she has observed caters to public opinion rather that hold onto his integrity. "I consider him to be a sellout," Anderson said. "He speaks on issues that he knows he cannot misstep, but the really important issues he won't touch."