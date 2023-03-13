Big Rapids, MI, resident Prisha Mosley said she cannot believe she was allowed to change genders when she was a minor and is struggling to detransition.
“I ruined my life,” said Mosley in a Sunday video.
Big Rapids, MI, resident Prisha Mosley said she cannot believe she was allowed to change genders when she was a minor and is struggling to detransition.
“I ruined my life,” said Mosley in a Sunday video.
“When you break it down, I decided that I didn’t want to be a woman before I had ever even experienced being a woman.”
It’s #detransawarenessday, and I want to thank all of the brave souls who have spoken out against the cult of gender.Women like @detransaqua who was harmed as a child. pic.twitter.com/K16cgplvsM— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 12, 2023
Mosley said she did not know what being a woman was like because she was a minor at the age of 15. She added now she will never know what it fully means.
The ex-transgender person went on to say the transgender community and the doctors who do the transitions “really, really, target the most vulnerable of us.” She has borderline personality disorder (BPD), and she said this is why she transitioned.
One of the core features of BPD is not having any sense of self or identity. Mosley told her doctors she had BPD, and they dismissed her.
They said she hated being a girl, so she had to be a transgender male. While fighting back tears, she said she took the treatment offered to her.
Doctors said changing genders would not make her want to kill herself anymore. With tears streaming from her eyes, she said that was wrong.
She wipes tears from her eyes and says she did not want to cry, but it is a tough topic to talk about. She said she hopes anyone who is going through what she did as a young girl will not be prescribed hormones and surgery.
There are many mental illnesses which make people hate their bodies. She said the solution “isn’t to change your body, but to fix your brain.”
Mosley concluded by saying the gender transition made her lose her voice and breasts. She said she is unsure if she will be able to have children.
“I feel like no one wants to date me or love me because I’m ruined,” she said.
British Columbia resident Sarah said in October she regretted her gender transition.
“I got so lured into this I didn’t think about the after,” said Sarah.
The gender affirmation process started when she was 14 by taking puberty blockers. She took testosterone shots at 15 and had her breasts removed when she was 16.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(2) comments
These vulnerable immature kids are bombarded with the woke "you can be any sex you want to be" nonsense in the public schools. The education system should be sued for their part in this atrocity.
Too many states and doctors are too quick with transitioning. This because they accept what trans advocates tell them. No minor should be allowed to transition since mentally they are not ready.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.