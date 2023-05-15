The campaign was called ‘Bad $#!T to good $#!T, focusing on the beer brand’s history of running sexist campaigns in the past by having people send them those ads to be turned into compost.
It was done to coincide with Women’s History Month, which was March, with Elizabeth Hitch, senior director of marketing for Miller Lite, saying at the time the brand’s position in the industry gives them a chance to create real change and to turn some “bad $#!t, old objectifying beer advertising into good $#!t,
“We recognize that Miller Lite played a contributing role in this in the past,” she said. “We’ve been collecting our and other brands outdated, old sexist ads, displays and posters for months. We have been buying and removing any pieces we could find on the internet.”
“The idea behind this campaign is to recognize that the beer industry as a whole hasn’t recognized women or given them the credit they deserve. We can’t change the past, but we can help rectify the damage that was done alienating women from beer.”
All ads sent in would go into a compost pile, and after a few months, it gets fed to worms, which create ‘casings’ (worm poop) and the whole pile becomes fertilizer that would be added to crops of hops to give them a boost to grow.
Hitch said the hops would then be donated to more than 200 female brewers, who will make about 330,000 beers.
But apparently, no one paid much attention to the campaign, says Brodigan on the Louder with Crowder website.
“The commercial and marketing campaign was so ineffective, no one even noticed it until our friends at MythenformedMKE tweeted it out today, two months later,” says Brodigan. “Also, in a rush to pander to a customer base that isn't there, Miller Lite didn't think the commercial through.”
“Is this commercial what inspired former Bud Light VP of marketing Melissa Weinerchild to attempt to one-up Miller Lite with a Dylan Mulvaney partnership?” asks Brodigan. “My brain would not be able to handle so much schadenfreude if so.”
