WATCH: Miller says Poilievre would have turned away Jews after the Second World War

Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller on Tuesday attempted to colour Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre as an antisemitic racist. Miller referred to Poilievre's comments in response to the Liberals' immigration announcement last week where the Tory leader said prior to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, there has been a "consensus on immigration" in Canada for 150 years. "That means he's okay with the Chinese head tax. That means he's okay with not letting Jews in after WWII," said Miller.