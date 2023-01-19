Menstrual Products

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist said menstrual products belong in boy bathrooms in schools because not all students who menstruate are female. 

“We need to make sure that all students have access to these products,” said Feist in a video. 

Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

Breaking newsflash: Boys don’t menstruate!!

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Why. Why why. And if and when this happens i hope no one is surprised that the boys find all different creative ways to use this new gag gift. Boys will be boys and ot will happen.

