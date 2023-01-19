Democratic Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist said menstrual products belong in boy bathrooms in schools because not all students who menstruate are female.
“We need to make sure that all students have access to these products,” said Feist in a video.
“There are obviously less non-female menstruating students, and therefore, their usage will be much lower, and that was actually calculated into the cost of this and how much we decided to fund it.”
"Not all students who menstruate are female," said DFL Rep. Sandra Feist during a hearing to consider a bill that would provide menstrual products in all school bathrooms, including boys' bathrooms. Read more: https://t.co/X5AG5JFdGz pic.twitter.com/kbVLb89ojz— Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) January 17, 2023
The video starts off with Feist saying many schools are moving towards gender-neutral washrooms.
She acknowledged the Minnesota government does not anticipate “the non-female menstruating students will use these products as much as the students using female bathrooms, but it’s important to have them there.”
She said non-female menstruating students “face a greater stigma and barrier in asking for these products.”
“And so, providing them in an easily accessible place in all student bathrooms is particularly important for those students,” she said.
Former Oregon governor Kate Brown signed a law in May requiring all K-12 schools have menstrual products in the boy bathrooms by September.
The law requires instructions on how to use tampons and pads be posted in all bathrooms.
The instructions for the menstrual products include drawings four-year-old boys will see when they use the washroom.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
Breaking newsflash: Boys don’t menstruate!!
Why. Why why. And if and when this happens i hope no one is surprised that the boys find all different creative ways to use this new gag gift. Boys will be boys and ot will happen.
