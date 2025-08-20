WATCH: OneBC leader files private prosecution against Samidoun co-founder Charlotte Kates

OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie has filed a private prosecution against Samidoun co-founder Charlotte Kates, accusing her of promoting violence and terrorism.Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network was designated a terrorist entity in Canada in 2024 following a rally at the Vancouver Art Gallery glorifying terrorism on the anniversary of the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas on civilians in Israel.."Last year at a Samidoun rally, speakers wearing masks chanted "death to Israel," "death to Canada," "death to the United States," and a Canadian flag was burned," Brodie said during a press conference in front of Vancouver Provincial Court on Wednesday. "During that same rally, materials were distributed instructing people on how to organize a mass coordinated terrorist attack.".Kates was instrumental in the production of the event, and had herself spoken at many such rallies in the months before, often declaring support for Hamas.The Vancouver-Quilchena MLA went on to note that since then, "nothing" has been done by authorities or elected officials in Victoria to bring her to justice."If the NDP, David Eby, and Niki Sharma will not prosecute terrorism, I will," Brodie declared..A number of anti-Israel demonstrators showed up and tried to derail Brodie's press conference, repeatedly labelling her a "genocide denier" and drawing attention to the plight of the Palestinian people..Brodie's supporters countered the protestors first by singing the national anthem, then chanting "Canada! Canada! Canada!".Brodie then went into the courthouse and filed the prosecution, emerging an hour later with the signed and stamped document..Brodie told reporters that a phone call has been scheduled for October 20, and that a hearing with a judge will be set up within two weeks after that."I don't require the consent of the attorney general to get to that point in the procedure," she added. "This is very exciting.".Brodie argued that if Kates and people like her are allowed to continue glorifying terrorists in BC, things will only get worse."Escalation from these dreadful protests only leads to one more thing," she warned. "Violence and death.".WATCH: Anti-Israel demonstrators burn Canadian flags in Vancouver.The actions of those who took part in the aforementioned rally were criticized by elected officials at all levels of government..Canada lists Samidoun as terrorist entity.Backlash eventually led Ottawa to join numerous other countries and label Samidoun a terrorist organization..Samidoun maintains non-profit status in Canada despite being designated terrorist group.Kates and her husband, Khaled Bakarat, have remained active and devoted supporters of Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Iranian regime, and are still able to run Samidoun as a non-profit.