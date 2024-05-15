WATCH: Motorcyclists perform wheelies, stunts on Calgary highway

A group of about nine motorcyclists performed wheelies and other stunts on a busy Calgary highway over the weekend. Video footage circulating on social media shows the gang of cyclists weaving back and forth between all three lanes of the northbound Crowchild Tr. towards Flanders Ave., taking turns executing stunts.The 41-second video, initially posted to Reddit, was first captioned with a statement that said, the group was “hell-bent on using the road as their personal playground.”.“If you want to speed like an idiot on the road, go for it — as long as the road is empty and it’s safe to do so, and you are prepared to deal with the police, but this kind of negligence on a mass scale is beyond pale,” wrote the social media user.It was like they felt entitled to do whatever they want with no fear of enforcement.”