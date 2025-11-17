WATCH: MP attempts to introduce bill criminalizing promotion of terrorism

A Conservative MP is introducing a bill that would criminalize the promotion of terrorism.Roman Baber, MP for York Centre, announced a motion in the House to criminalize its willful promotion.Baber states in the clip, "Colleagues, we need a bill to make it criminal to promote terrorist groups or terrorist activities while preserving Charter rights to free speech."He states this bill is needed because "Canada already criminalizes participation and aiding of terrorism — but there's no offence targeting advocacy or promotion of terrorism.".The punishment for promoting "any terrorist activity or terrorist group" can include up to five years in prison, according to the proposed Bill C-257.The bill claims to protect free speech by stating it will exclude individuals who, in good faith, stated a fact, sincerely expressed a religious opinion, discussed a matter of public interest, or tried to expose or stop terrorism.The bill has only had its first reading so far.