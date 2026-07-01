WATCH: MP Jamil Jivani criticizes Carney's conduct at Toronto 'pride parade'

CALGARY — One conservative MP has recently gone viral for a clip expressing his frustration with Prime Minister Mark Carney's conduct while attending the Toronto pride parade on Sunday.Jamil Jivani, MP for Bowmanville - Oshawa North, stated in a Tuesday X clip he believes it is "shameful that we have a Prime Minister shaking hands with half-naked dudes wearing perverted costumes at a parade."Referring to a photo taken by the Canadian Press, which shows Carney shaking hands with a shirtless man wearing a leather mask which resembles a dog."I also think it's especially shameful that there were children present during the spectacle," Jivani continued. .He continued to summarize what he believes the Prime Minister should be prioritizing at this moment."Now, we should have a Prime Minister who is trying to solve our country's affordability problems.""We should have serious leadership that wants to address the affordability crisis, serious leadership that wants to create economic opportunity."Jivani added the government should also be attempting to "address the trade issues with the United States which currently put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk."."I think our country deserves better — and I hope you agree with me," Jivani concluded.