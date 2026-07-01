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WATCH: MP Jamil Jivani criticizes Carney's conduct at Toronto 'pride parade'

Jamil Jivani, Toronto pride parade
Jamil Jivani, Toronto pride paradeCBC; WS
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Prime Minister
Toronto Pride Parade
Pride Parade
Mark Carney
Conservative MP Jamil Jivani.
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MP Jamil Jivani
carney at toronto pride parade
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