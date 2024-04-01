WATCH: MP Joly lashes out at constituent who asked a question she didn't like

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly lost control of herself when questioned on the war in the Middle East while out on a walk over the weekend. The Liberal MP was going for an afternoon stroll in Montreal when a constituent approached her, filming, and demanded she “lift the cap on Palestinian refugees.” Joly reached out and grabbed his phone. Viewers can see her hand reaching up to the device and palm covering up the camera lens as she grabs the phone. Joly can then be seen pushing and grabbing the man. Demanding in a combination of French and English that the cap be removed and declaring the fact that there is a limit a matter of grave concern, the man tells Joly to “recognize the state of Palestine.”They argue over each other in French and then Joly walks away. The Trudeau Liberals in January announced the federal government would issue 1,000 three-year Canadian visas to Palestinians fleeing the “crisis in Gaza.” The number of applicants is almost at its threshold, with 986 submitted as of last week. Despite the allotment of 1,000 refugees, Palestine supporters have argued relentlessly the number is too low and wants the cap to be removed altogether, such as the constituent Joly encountered on the street.