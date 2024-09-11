WATCH: Musk estimates 'humanoid' robots will outnumber humans within a decade

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk is preparing to launch an army of “useful humanoid” robots that he expects will “vastly exceed” the number of humans within a few short years. Musk in July announced the robots, named Optimus, will be used in his Tesla plants as early as 2025, and available to the public by 2026. .“The useful humanoid robot opportunity is the single biggest opportunity ever,” said Musk at the 2024 All-In summit Monday evening. “I think the number of robots will vastly exceed the number of humans,” he said, estimating the “ratio of humanoid robots to humans will be at least two to one, maybe three to one.”“Everybody will want one — and then there’ll be a bunch of robots you don’t see, making goods and services.” .Within a handful of years, production on the humanoid robot will be “scaled to the million-unit plus per year level” within five or six years. Calculating the costs involved, he said the robot only costs about US$10,000 to make. He said the robot is smaller than a small car in weight and size and surmised an Optimus would likely cost less than a $25,000 small car bought new — about $20,000. “I think people are going to get really attached to their humanoid robot,” speculated Musk.