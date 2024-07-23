WATCH: Musk tells Peterson he pledged to kill 'evil woke mind virus' that ‘killed’ his son

Tesla billionaire and Twitter (“X”) boss Elon Musk told Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson the “evil woke mind virus killed” his son Xavier, who underwent transgender therapies. Musk said he was “essentially tricked into signing documents” for one of his older sons, Xavier, to take puberty blockers. He was told his son might commit suicide if he didn’t go through with the transition. “It wasn't explained to me that puberty blockers are actually sterilization drugs,” said Musk, adding that he “agrees” with Peterson that this is “incredibly evil” and “people who have been promoting this should go to prison.”“I lost my son, essentially. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it deadnaming is because he’s dead. Killed by the woke mind virus.”“I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we’re making some progress.”Puberty blockers, once marketed as “reversible” cause life-long physical alterations in the person who takes them, including damage to their brain’s hormone production and bone density. .Earlier this year, England’s National Health Service halted all gender transition procedures for kids and adults and pledged to review all the government's existing policies on the matter, citing the evidence being based on “shaky foundations.This came after the release of the Cass Review, a comprehensive review of these so-called “treatments” for people who have gender dysphoria. One of the most highly criticized procedures in the Cass Review was giving puberty blockers to children under 18. Xavier Musk, who is now known as Vivian Musk, in June 2022 came out as transgender, the Daily Mail reported. He was 18 at the time, and part of the name-change included taking up his mother’s last name and abandoning that of his father."I no longer want to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," said the newly named Vivian at the time. Musk in response to California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent decision to sign a bill into law that forbids schools from notifying parents if a child identifies as transgender said he was taking his company SpaceX elsewhere. “This is the final straw,” wrote Musk on Twitter. “Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.”