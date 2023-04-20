SpaceX rocket

SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded shortly after lifting off from its launch pad in Texas. 

 Courtesy Bloomberg/Twitter

SpaceX’s Starship rocket blew up soon after lifting off from its launch pad in Texas. 

Starship started spinning and tumbling while up in the air, according to a Thursday video. Flames lit up on it as it moved towards the ground. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Raz
Raz

So much for stopping climate change and polluting the oceans is not an issue is it!

