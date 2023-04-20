SpaceX’s Starship rocket blew up soon after lifting off from its launch pad in Texas.
Starship started spinning and tumbling while up in the air, according to a Thursday video. Flames lit up on it as it moved towards the ground.
A large flame ignited on the rocket and white smoke puffed out of it. More white smoke came out of the explosion.
WATCH: SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded shortly after lifting off from its launch pad in Texas https://t.co/9XcBZ2rMAp pic.twitter.com/EnQxhMbsjx— Bloomberg (@business) April 20, 2023
Starship exploded minutes after blasting off on its first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
SpaceX was aiming to send the rocket on a worldwide trip from the southern tip of Texas near the Mexican border. It carried no people or satellites.
Images showed multiple engines were not working on the rocket as it climbed from the launch pad, reaching as high as 39 kilometres.
The flight plan called for the booster to peel away from the spacecraft minutes after liftoff, but it did not happen. After separating, it was supposed to continue east and attempt to circle the world before crashing into the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii.
Numerous people watched from South Padre Island, far away from the Boca Chica Beach launch site. As it took off, the crowd started cheering and applauding.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulated the company’s team on Starship’s test launch.
“Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months,” said Musk.
Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship!Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months. pic.twitter.com/gswdFut1dK— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023
SpaceX mocked Starship for exploding before it was supposed to.
“As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation,” said SpaceX.
As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2023
It went on to say teams will continue to review data and work towards the next test flight.
“With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary,” it said.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
So much for stopping climate change and polluting the oceans is not an issue is it!
