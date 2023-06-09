Kids pride flag protest Ottawa
A group of concerned parents in Ottawa expressed their dissatisfaction with a protest aimed at the Ottawa school board, raising objections to the inclusion of sexual and gender identity education into the public school system.

In a Twitter video, young Muslim children were stomping on Pride flags, while a Muslim woman told the media that the school board should “leave our kids alone” and said “good, good, good” to the children.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(9) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

What a conundrum for the Insane Left and the Alphabet Folks . . .

Appears they have upset one of their Protected Classes, none of these leftist fools obviously saw this coming.

Pass the Popcorn this is going to be fun . . . .

macleask01
macleask01

There is a difference between teaching and indoctrination. Indoctrination definitely does not belong in the classroom, or anywhere for that matter.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Imagine the public crucifixions if that was Christian children and parents. Maybe they are the very same "white supremacists" who were at the Freedom Convoy.

RigPig
RigPig

Those Muslim must be white supremacists.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Hahaha, awesome!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Hilarious dilemma for the woketards on this one !

What will they do when it’s one of their own “victim” and “oppressed” groups ?

How can we blame the white man for this?

How can the CBC blame Trump?

This has to be Trumps fault somehow

Stay tuned for their convoluted and hilarious explanation of blame or more likely their complete media blackout

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

What is in the water lately? The alphabet people make up 3% of the population, normal people don’t want this ideology pushed on children.

guest50
guest50

Parents have the power, not Governments or School Board officials....

Parents need to teach their kids biology from birth. They need to help each of their children celebrate their sex and sexual identities.

Parents need to foster a 'live and let live' mindset, but they must also make it clear to their kids that anyone WHO TRIES TO TELL THEM THEY CAN CHANGE THEIR BIOLOGICAL ASSIGNMENT ARE.......VERY BAD PEOPLE, IRREGARDLESS AS TO W/N IT'S A POLITICIAN, TEACHER OR OTHER NUT CASE.

It won't take much more than 5-10 years to destroy the wokesters and their messages.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

We went from Intolerance to tolerance to acceptance to “Pride.”

It should have stopped at Tolerance.

We are obligated to tolerate each other in society and nothing more. You are not guaranteed acceptance or “celebration.”

