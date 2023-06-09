A group of concerned parents in Ottawa expressed their dissatisfaction with a protest aimed at the Ottawa school board, raising objections to the inclusion of sexual and gender identity education into the public school system.
In a Twitter video, young Muslim children were stomping on Pride flags, while a Muslim woman told the media that the school board should “leave our kids alone” and said “good, good, good” to the children.
On May 31, the Ottawa school board emailed all staff members and outlined a new policy that will take effect in September. The policy states that in all classrooms, including kindergarten, the use of "they/them" pronouns will be exclusively used when referring to students.
The email also said that LGBTQ identities are to be “embedded” in the “overall learning environment, from Kindergarten to Grade 12” and it is not “open to debate or selective participation.”
This means parents will not have the option to remove their children from the classroom during lessons that involve pro-sexual minority teachings.
The Ontario Ministry of Education had opt-out options for sex education for decades. But the school board email said sexual minority teachings are to be used throughout the curriculum.
There were pro-sexual minorities protesters separated by police, who want the schools to teach radical sexual and gender ideology.
One man drove by the protest yelling “F*ck Nazis” referring to the protesters who want schools to be teaching reading, writing, and math, not woke ideologies.
Ottawa resident drives by protestors and screams F*CK OFF NAZISI then ran up to his car at a moving intersection to get a quick interview pic.twitter.com/vxKk7V40I2
This protest follows a boycott of June 1st by parents across the country as it was the start of the Pride month celebrations in schools.
Ottawa school attendance down 40% to 60% in protest of Pride 🤔. “I see a 🌈 and I want to paint it black, no colours any more I want them to turn black.” — not the RSImagine if all theses people came together at created their own school board. @officialJosh_A… pic.twitter.com/dRdwjmaPPK
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(9) comments
What a conundrum for the Insane Left and the Alphabet Folks . . .
Appears they have upset one of their Protected Classes, none of these leftist fools obviously saw this coming.
Pass the Popcorn this is going to be fun . . . .
There is a difference between teaching and indoctrination. Indoctrination definitely does not belong in the classroom, or anywhere for that matter.
Imagine the public crucifixions if that was Christian children and parents. Maybe they are the very same "white supremacists" who were at the Freedom Convoy.
Those Muslim must be white supremacists.
Hahaha, awesome!
Hilarious dilemma for the woketards on this one !
What will they do when it’s one of their own “victim” and “oppressed” groups ?
How can we blame the white man for this?
How can the CBC blame Trump?
This has to be Trumps fault somehow
Stay tuned for their convoluted and hilarious explanation of blame or more likely their complete media blackout
What is in the water lately? The alphabet people make up 3% of the population, normal people don’t want this ideology pushed on children.
Parents have the power, not Governments or School Board officials....
Parents need to teach their kids biology from birth. They need to help each of their children celebrate their sex and sexual identities.
Parents need to foster a 'live and let live' mindset, but they must also make it clear to their kids that anyone WHO TRIES TO TELL THEM THEY CAN CHANGE THEIR BIOLOGICAL ASSIGNMENT ARE.......VERY BAD PEOPLE, IRREGARDLESS AS TO W/N IT'S A POLITICIAN, TEACHER OR OTHER NUT CASE.
It won't take much more than 5-10 years to destroy the wokesters and their messages.
We went from Intolerance to tolerance to acceptance to “Pride.”
It should have stopped at Tolerance.
We are obligated to tolerate each other in society and nothing more. You are not guaranteed acceptance or “celebration.”
