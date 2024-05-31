WATCH: Muslim terrorist goes on stabbing rampage at anti-Islam rally before being shot dead by police

A Muslim terrorist with a knife went on a stabbing rampage Friday at an anti-Islam rally in Mannheim, Germany and injured a policeman and a Conservative politician. Local media Bild reported police shot the attacker dead after he stabbed the officer. Police have not confirmed the attacker is dead. Video footage shows the cop fire a shot at the terrorist, who falls on his back and lays motionless. Former leader of the German Freedom Party Michael Stürzenberger and well-known critic of Islam, 59, is in the hospital undergoing “serious” surgery for knife wounds on his face, neck, chest and leg, per the Sun.The police officer was stabbed in the back and on his side. The event held by political group Citizens' Movement PAX Europa (BPE), which is reportedly a German counter-jihad group, was livestreamed with thousands of people watching. The terrorist embarked on his rampage at approximately 11:30 a.m. local time. Warning: graphic footage shown below. Video footage shows a young, bearded Islamic man with a long, sharp knife tackle Stürzenberger and stabbing him repeatedly while another man tries to haul the attacker off him. The policeman trips and as he is moving to stand up the terrorist stabs him in the back. Then another cop points his gun at the assailant and shoots. .German interior minister Nancy Faeser said Friday “the investigation will clarify the background to this crime.”"If the investigation reveals an Islamist motive, then that would be further confirmation of the great danger posed by Islamist acts of violence that we have warned about,” said Faeser. BPE treasurer Stefanie Kizina earlier told local media Bild “this was not an attack, but an act of terror. The attack happened before the event even started, it must have been planned well in advance.”Kizina said this is the second time Stürzenberge has been attacked; in 2022 he was punched in the face by a Muslim individual. “According to current information, an attack on several people took place today at around 11:35 a.m. on the market square in Mannheim,” said German police per the Sun. "One person is said to have attacked several people with a knife and injured them. No information can be given yet about the extent and severity of the injuries. A firearm was then used against the attacker. The attacker was also injured as a result.”"Rescue and emergency services as well as the rescue helicopter are in action. There is no danger to the public. Rail traffic between the Kurpfalzkreisel and Paradeplatz is closed until further notice.".Pax Europa said the attack was “terrible news.” "At today's rally of the citizens' movement Pax Europa in Mannheim, Michael Stürzenberger, several BPE helpers and a policeman were stabbed by an attacker with a knife at around 11:30am,” the organization said in a statement per the iSun. "The bearded man was quickly overpowered by the police. The victims suffered severe injuries from the stab wounds."Stürzenberger before he was attacked spoke at the rally. He told participants the event would be halted if things turned violent. “We want to first see if we can manage a sensible discussion as always, of course we will de-escalate if it gets heated," he said, per the Daily Mail.“We still have democracy here, we have freedom, we have our basic laws, our values and that is what we have to defend." He then called out Islamic activist groups advocating for Sharia law to be implemented in their districts. Pew Research in 2017 published a report showing if immigration keeps up in Germany at its current pace, the country would be 20% Islamic by 2050.