A group of Muslims came together on the weekend to rally against gender ideology being pushed on children in Mississauga, ON.
“That’s the best slogan — Leave our kids alone,” said a protestor at the Saturday event.
“That’s the best slogan—Leave our kids alone!”Members of the Muslim community in Mississauga, ON, speak out against gender ideology being pushed on children. Footage by @BethBaisch pic.twitter.com/Zerkyk7CG0— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 15, 2023
Protestors repeat the chant “Leave our kids alone” as they walk down the street. Some of the protestors hold signs with messages such as “Please don’t mess with our children” and “Say no to new gender beliefs.”
They continue to march down the sidewalk, which is led by a protestor holding a sign saying “We identify as people of faith. What about our beliefs?”
“They’re defiling our children,” said the protestor.
“They’re not profiting our children.”
More protestors walk by, and some of them are wearing hijabs and niqabs. A few non-Muslims are spotted in the crowd.
Other protestors follow the line and converse among themselves.
“They are our children,” said another protestor.
Two men wearing thobes and serwals walk by holding a banner saying “Leave our kids alone.” A few white people are behind them holding Canadian flags.
“Leave our kids alone,” said a protestor.
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) faced a protest from Muslim parents who oppose gender ideology being taught in the school system on June 13.
“Let the parents decide,” said the protestors.
A large protest led by Muslim families against gender ideology is taking place right now outside of Ottawa-Carleton District School Board headquarters.Chants of “Leave the kids alone!” and “Let the parents decide!” are heard.Live video from @DaceyMedia. pic.twitter.com/1bpJHzWcb6— Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) June 13, 2023
The OCDSB allows students to use the washroom which matches their gender identity, regardless of their birth sex. These protesters said it is reprogramming children’s identities and demands teachers tell parents they talk about gender ideology.
Around 125 people gathered to demonstrate against children being taught sexual minority topics in schools in Calgary on Saturday.
“They’re mad we’re bringing our kids here, but they’re not mad to go to school when parents are not there to teach our kids about some matter we have no clue about,” said protest co-organizer Mahmoud Mourra.
“They’re even embarrassed to discuss this stuff with our kids, but we’re teaching our kids they have the right to learn what they want when they’re legally responsible.”
(3) comments
These are Justin's favorite people . . . He, Algebra & Hussen brought them in to Canada to support the Lieberal causes and disrupt what little is left of English/Christian Canada.
Now they have reached an impasse . . . this is epic and so amuzing I am rolling on the floor laughing!
If our Despotic Crime Minister gets aggressive . . . how bad could the reaction get?
Pass the popcorn . . . this is going to be fun . . .
fringe minority...declare E.M.A. and freeze their accounts!
Obviously “far right” white supremacists
