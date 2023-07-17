Muslim protestors

Members of the Muslim community in Mississauga, ON, speak out against gender ideology being pushed on children.

 Courtesy the Post Millennial/Twitter

A group of Muslims came together on the weekend to rally against gender ideology being pushed on children in Mississauga, ON. 

“That’s the best slogan — Leave our kids alone,” said a protestor at the Saturday event. 

Mahmoud Mourra 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

These are Justin's favorite people . . . He, Algebra & Hussen brought them in to Canada to support the Lieberal causes and disrupt what little is left of English/Christian Canada.

Now they have reached an impasse . . . this is epic and so amuzing I am rolling on the floor laughing!

If our Despotic Crime Minister gets aggressive . . . how bad could the reaction get?

Pass the popcorn . . . this is going to be fun . . .

Alterego64
Alterego64

fringe minority...declare E.M.A. and freeze their accounts!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Obviously “far right” white supremacists

