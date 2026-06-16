WATCH: Mystery surrounds sale of former Alberta village school set to become Sikh 'cultural centre'

ROCKYFORD — A former school in a small village in Alberta is getting a makeover into what officials call a "cultural centre," but the village is unwilling to reveal any details beyond this. The village of Rockyford, which has a population of over 400, has sold its former school, which closed back in 2016, to an undisclosed buyer who took possession of the property in April. This is according to what the village itself told the Western Standard, "They [new owners] applied for a development permit for a cultural establishment which conforms to our Land Use Bylaw for properties in that district."The village then stated they "cannot comment any further.".Despite the village's secrecy, Strathmore Now reports a Rockyford village official stated the cultural centre will include "religious educational teachings, musical instrument learning, cultural education, and similar community activities.""In addition, there will be a free community kitchen on the premises where anyone can eat," the representative stated.The Drumheller Mail wrote that kids will be bused to the location, according to Rockyford Mayor Darcy Burke.This detail leaves questions about whether the location will remain a school — potentially a charter school. .The Western Standard reached out to the Minister of Education, Demetrios Nicolaides, to confirm whether a charter application has been issued for the school.At first, the ministry was resolute about not disclosing "who has applied [for a charter school application], the types of groups that apply, the potential success or failure of applications, or if an application has been submitted for any charter school. Full stop."Later, they did elaborate to the Western Standard's inquiry, "Alberta’s government does not comment on charter school applications while they are under review," stated press secretary for Nicolaides, Garrett Koehler. However he indicated there was "no application for a charter school at this time.”Under Alberta's Education Act, Charter schools cannot be religious, but they can be cultural in nature. .In response to the sale of the school, Rockyford released a statement to residents in April about the new owners.The letter reads the mayor and council are committed to maintaining an "inclusive" and "respectful community for all."It states Rockyford is home to "many different cultures," and that their community will continue to grow, enhancing its "diversity."Statistics Canada's most recent 2021 Census data reveals there is nobody in the village who has Sikh religious affiliation, which explains why people would be bused to the centre. In speculative terms, kids will most likely be coming from the two closest major cities — Calgary and Chestermere, around an hour away..In a letter to the community, the town states, "Discrimination, intolerance, and hate speech have no place in the community."With this, they claim they are "pleased" to welcome the new owners of the Rockyford school.There is no indication of any "discrimination, intolerance, and hate speech" incidents in the village related to the new buyers of the school.According to Rockyford's Facebook page, the village had been attempting to sell the school for over two years..The building had been sold in 2024, but the buyer backed out of the deal — and a commercial realtor began selling it in January 2026.The school was originally listed for $125,000, and two offers were made at $135,000 and $156,000.Council decided on the offer of $31,000 above the asking price.The Western Standard also obtained the land title for the old school in hopes of getting the new owners names; unfortunately the title has yet to be updated with this information.A village employee stated they could not comment on the school, lest they get fired.Burke also explained to the Drumheller Mail the cost of maintaining the building was around $20,000 annually..There is currently no timeframe for when the new cultural centre will be built.There is a website that could indicate the cultural centre may become a Gurdwara, under the non-profit Gurudwara Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji, with the same address as the old Rockyford school listed as their location.They claimed to be established in 2020, which they describe as a "sacred space where spirituality, service, and community come together."They state, "Whether you are a long-time resident, a newcomer, or simply seeking spiritual guidance, you will always find a home here. We warmly welcome all people regardless of faith, culture, or background.".Their website has the same address as the old Rockyford school, with an image on their website of the actual "Prairie Ridge Park" sign next to the school photoshopped to read "Gurudwara Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji."The Western Standard tried calling to confirm whether the organization was the new owner — but only reached the centre's voicemail on several different occasions, and similarly received no response via email. When a Western Standard reporter spoke to local Rockyford residents — who did not wish to go on camera to give their accounts — some confirmed the old school's new owners were South Asian, and the building would be made into a "cultural centre."