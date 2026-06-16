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WATCH: Mystery surrounds sale of former Alberta village school set to become Sikh 'cultural centre'

Statistics Canada's most recent 2021 Census data reveals there is nobody in the village who has Sikh religious affiliation.
Photoshopped image of inside old Rockyford school
Photoshopped image of inside old Rockyford school
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Rockyford
Rockyford Alberta
alberta small town
ab town
former Rockyford school
rockyford school
Rockyford school sold
Mayor Darcy Burke
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