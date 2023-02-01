NDP MP Matthew Green introduced a motion in the House of Commons to condemn Fox News host Tucker Carlson for joking the United States should invade Canada. The motion was ultimately unsuccessful.
"I believe you will find unanimous consent for the following motion," Green (Hamilton Centre, ON) said after rising in the House of Commons on Tuesday. "Given the rise of far-right and associated violent extremism led to the attempted insurrection in the United States, the house condemns recent comments made by Fox News personality, Tucker Carlson, in which he suggests US Armed Forces liberate Canada from the current prime minister," he said.
"All those opposed to the honourable member's motion, say nay," said House Speaker Anthony Rota (Nipissing-Timiskaming, ON). Several MPs could be heard yelling out 'nay."
"I'm afraid we don't have unanimous consent," he said.
Green's motion was in response to a Fox News segment that aired last week, where Carlson said "we're spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau? And, I mean it.”
Carlson also questioned why the United States should let Canada "become Cuba."
Later that night on Twitter, Green said it was a "chorus of Conservatives" who objected to his motion. "Rather than take a stand to defend our democracy, Conservatives chose to defend Proto-fascism," he said.
Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour, thanked Green for his motion and for exposing the Conservative Party's "anti-democratic tendencies."
Conservative MPs refused to condemn Fox News star Tucker Carlson’s outrageous statement that the U.S. army should invade Canada and overthrow our duly elected federal government. Thanks to @MatthewGreenNDP for making the motion that exposed the CPC’s anti-democratic tendencies. https://t.co/LxZTiluRPE
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
Considering the recent and extensive commentary on artificial intelligence programs being used write essays etc for exams as well as other areas, this would be an excellent example.
Enter a topic: NDP MP makes predictable click bait pronouncement in the house based on a potentially myopic and narcissistic need for attention.
The article writes itself - predictably extreme left union supports NDP, comments made about extreme right (Conservatives) - nothing said about Liberal or Block voting....
As to the US invading Canada - it would be interesting to note levels of resistance, their locations and method of invasion. In BC the West Coast states and BC NDP government would probably sit down (in a lotus position) and discuss daylight savings time with some possible commentary on a high speed rail line between Seattle and Vancouver. The US would probably call it off when the looked at the condition of BC highways....even tanks can only do so much....
Of course he’s condemning tuckers comments they know there going to prison if they get caught, I’m all for liberation
Good Grief the lefties are losing their minds. We as a society are literally being eaten alive by the cancer within.
Online and media censorship would come in real handy, wouldn't it, Mr. Green?
What a complete joke. He does realize that Tucker's show is commentary mixed with satire right? Hurt feelings alert...
Congratulations Matthew Green, you just got your 15 minutes of fame on the Tucker Carlson Show.
[crying]Don't these absolute MORONS in "government" understand that this crazy motion will be Tucker's number one topic for ridicule on his show today? Don't these absolute brain-dead idiots realise that they, not Carlson, are making themselves into laughing stocks? Don't they know how media (that they don't subsidize) works? Don't they realize that, because of their crazy extreme left-wing antics, policies and laws that Canada has become a symbol of oppression in the world? Imagine! Even politicians in Ireland recognise that Canada has become a symbol of tyranny. My God, these extreme left-wing politicians are stupid. The ONLY way to get out of this oppressive regime is to get rid of Trudeau and that other guy from the NDP whose name I don't care to remember. Call an election - surely the RCMP must have enough evidence to put Trudeau and most of his cabinet behind bars.
His name is Yankmeat...
Another steaming pile from the most useless political party this nation has ever seen.
