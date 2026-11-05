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WATCH: NDP MPP ejected after accusing health minister of lying on cancer funding

Ontario Health recommended paying for a Toronto patient’s U.S. treatment, but a ministry official denied it.
Robin Lennox was removed from the legislature after accusing Health Minister Sylvia Jones of lying
Robin Lennox was removed from the legislature after accusing Health Minister Sylvia Jones of lyingolg.org
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Ontario
Healthcare
Doug Ford
Sylvia Jones
Queens park