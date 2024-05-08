WATCH: NDPs push universal basic income

Jagmeet Singh’s NDPs are calling for “radical action” in pushing Bill C-223, National Framework for a Guaranteed Livable Basic Income Act, also known as universal basic income (UBI). Bill C-233 and Trudeau-appointed Senator Kim Pate’s twin bill, S-233, were first tabled in the Commons December 16, 2021. If passed, “persons over 17 all over Canada” would receive “unconditional Guaranteed Livable Basic Income” regardless of residential status. Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, NDP MP Leah Gazan said the bill would help eradicate poverty. “We know currently in the country our social safety net is not looking after people. We need to take radical action if we want to eradicate poverty,” said Gazan. “And we know there’s a direct correlation between poverty and violence.”Bill C-233 on February 13 was placed on the order of precedence. Bill S-233 completed its Second Reading April 18, 2023, and is currently in consideration with the committee. The parliamentary budget officer earlier estimated it would cost taxpayers $88 billion annually to implement UBI in Canada.