WATCH: Netanyahu sends rescue planes after pro-Hamas attackers brutally assault Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam

Anti-Israel thugs violently attacked a crowd of hundreds of Israeli soccer fans gathered in Amsterdam for a Europa League match between AFC Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv Thursday night. Five people were hospitalized, and “around 20 to 30” injured. A total of 62 arrests have been made so far, and ten remain in custody, reported the BBC.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent two evacuation planes following the “very violent incident against Israeli citizens.” The first plane has reportedly landed safely in Tel Aviv, met by Israeli police and mental health staff.“The harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked,” reads a a statement from Netanyahu’s office released early Friday morning. “Prime Minister Netanyahu views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens.”.Reports from local media say Israel fans were attacked at Anton de Komplein square as they were leaving the stadium following Tel Aviv’s 5-0 loss. Video footage was released by the Israeli embassy in Washington, obtained from the violent attackers boasting about their crimes on social media. “The mob who targeted these innocent Israelis has proudly shared their violent acts on social media,” wrote the embassy. .Footage shows people being beaten while laying unmoving on the street, attackers shouting “Free Palestine” and waving Palestine flags and cars driving into pedestrians. .Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema speaking to reporters Friday morning said the city is banning demonstrations and masks in the “risk area” as police investigate, according to the BBC. More police will be sent to the scene, and military policy will be deployed, she said. She called the attack a “shame” on the capital city and tarnished its global reputation and said Jewish people in Amsterdam were "shocked and very sad.”.“The days of chasing Jews down European city streets should remain in the dark annals of history,” stated Israel’s embassy in Washington. “Hundreds of fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team were ambushed and attacked in Amsterdam tonight as they left the stadium following a game against Ajax Amsterdam.”“The mob, who targeted these innocent Israelis, has proudly shared their violent acts on social media. Responses to this video so far have ranged from: they started it (by chanting), they deserve it (since they’re Israelis), and they don’t belong there.”“Let’s get one thing clear: there is no justification for a lynching mob. Israeli soccer fans should be allowed to support their team without fear of physical danger. The days of chasing Jews down European city streets should remain in the dark annals of history.”."The scenes from the streets of Amsterdam tonight are absolutely horrific," wrote Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman. This is what 'globalize the intifada' looks like. "Don’t look the other way. Watch the footage and stand up against this lawless mob there and everywhere.".Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre reposted Lantsman's messaged and added, "Abhorrent reports came out of Amsterdam last night.""Jews are being hunted in Europe days before the anniversary of Kristallnacht. Never again is now," he wrote..Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "The news out of Amsterdam last night is horrifying.""This is a dark moment for our world — and one we have seen before," he wrote on social media. "My heart goes out to the victims, and the entire Jewish community today. Canada condemns this disgusting antisemitism."