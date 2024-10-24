News

WATCH: New doc shines light on deadly impact of diverted 'safe supply' drugs in BC

Government Heroin 2: The Invisible Girls is the second instalment in journalist and filmmaker Adam Zivo's series on the drug crisis.
Source: X / @BreakingNeedles
Published on
Bcpoli
David Eby
Lawsuit
Adam Zivo
Drug Crisis
Safe Supply
Bc Ndp
diverted
break the needle
Kamilah Sword
Government Heroin 2: The Invisible Girls
Amelie North

