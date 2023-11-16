WATCH: New docs reveal Bud Light paid Dylan Mulvaney $185,000 after massive cover-up

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney was paid far more than was first alleged, as documents reveal a US$185,000 deal for the marketing campaign that ended in an epic flop. Mulvaney first appeared in a Bud Light on line video in April, after which the beer company's sales and consumer ratings plumetted. Through documents given to Steven Crowder by Mug Club Undercover, it has now come out that Bud Light was not forthcoming in how much Mulvaney was actually paid for the beer promotion. Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth had said Mulvaney was doing the marketing videos for free and the beer can with the 26-year-old’s picture on it was a “gift” and that 'Mulvaney’s' was only printed on one can and thus not meant to be sold to consumers. “They were testing the waters,” Crowder said on his show Louder with Crowder Thursday morning. “This would have become a national campaign if they thought it was going to work.”“That is a lot. I guarantee you there was more planned [but] they did not plan for the backlash. So then they tried to say ‘We actually didn't pay this person.’”.Anheuser-Busch shifted blame to third-party 'end-to-end' influencer marketing company Captiv8, which describes itself as having “the tools and services to help run high-performing influencer marketing campaigns,” for sending Mulvaney the can with the influencer’s face on it. “It is not even a profit motive. It is an ideological one. They want to try and edge you along,” Crowder said. “Even though it does not work, eventually they get their way in conditioning you to a social agenda. They lose money when they do this initially.”“They are ideological chop shops,” he said.Audio from a June 1 phone call reveals Captiv8 CEO Krishna Subramanian panicking over the Mulvaney issue and warning people not to talk to the media or answer any questions about the company. “The issue is that [they] lied,” Crowder said. The issue is not that [their] relationships are kept private. I understand discretion. Certainly, as it relates to investigative journalism and even as it relates to transgender beer can campaigns.”“But, the issue is, that when you lie, the media uses that to gaslight conservatives,” Crowder added. “The reason they did that was to try and convince you that your boycotts don’t work. All of this is connected.”"This is how conservatives are created. When it is working-class people who are working hard and have done nothing wrong and the people at the top, who are ideologically motivated, are more concerned with pushing an agenda and gaslighting you," Crowder said. "The reason they lie every step of the way is to make you think that you are alone. Don't let this work."