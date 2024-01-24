News

WATCH: NEWSPEAK: Musk calls ‘Diversity, Equity, Inclusion’ Orwellian Terms

WATCH: NEWSPEAK: Musk calls ‘Diversity, Equity, Inclusion’ Orwellian Terms
WATCH: NEWSPEAK: Musk calls ‘Diversity, Equity, Inclusion’ Orwellian TermsThe Vigilant Fox/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Elon Musk
George Orwell
Ben Shapiro
Diversity Equity And Inclusion
1984
Newspeak

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news