WATCH: NEWSPEAK: Musk calls ‘Diversity, Equity, Inclusion’ Orwellian Terms

Elon Musk has exposed the DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) agenda to be strangely reflective of George Orwell’s famous dystopian novel, 1984. In a video circulating on social media, Musk, speaking at the European Jewish Association, warned viewers to “always be wary of any name that sounds like it could come out of a George Orwell book."“That’s never a good sign,” Musk said. “Because it sounds like, sure, diversity, equity, inclusion — these all sound like nice words, but what it really means is discrimination on the basis of race, sex, and sexual orientation.”.On Monday, Musk and Jewish political commentator Ben Shapiro toured Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.