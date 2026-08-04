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WATCH: Niagara region battered by back-to-back storms as flooding forces emergency declaration

St. Catharines mayor appeals for help from flooded basement after more than 140 mm of rain; Pelham sees rotator clouds and tornado warning
Backyards and businesses have been flooded
Backyards and businesses have been floodedLocal Niagara-on-the-lake residents
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Climate
Weather
Flooding
Emergency
Niagara
St. Catharines
Mat Siscoe
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Western Standard
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