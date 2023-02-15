Nicola Sturgeon

First Minister of Scotland, The Right Hon. Nicola Sturgeon MSP

 Courtesy Scottish Government/Wikimedia Commons

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she is resigning because she needs rest. 

“But in truth, that can only be done by anyone for so long,” said Sturgeon at a Wednesday press conference. 

(3) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Looks like we're making progress; it's funny what a little understanding will make people do.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

For more on this woke, progressive far-left nutbar, go to GB NEWS. It's an online news channel in the UK.

gbnews.uk

PersonOne
PersonOne

Good. Another Ardern. Scotland was a terrible place during Covid... very draconian, thanks to the government and elected officials like this one.

