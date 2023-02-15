Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she is resigning because she needs rest.
“But in truth, that can only be done by anyone for so long,” said Sturgeon at a Wednesday press conference.
“For me, it is now in danger of becoming too long.”
“Giving absolutely everything of yourself to this job is the only way to do it – the country deserves nothing less.”Nicola Sturgeon has been outlining why she is resigning as First Minister of Scotland.Follow all the latest - https://t.co/D8X4KjNBAq pic.twitter.com/R8SXghFgdR— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) February 15, 2023
Sturgeon said when she entered government in 2007, her niece and youngest nephew were babies. As she steps down, she said her niece and nephew are about to celebrate their 17th birthdays.
The first minister went on to say she wants to spend more time with them. She said giving “absolutely everything of yourself to this job is the only way to do it — the country deserves nothing less.”
Sturgeon embarrassed herself on January 30 when she said trans women are not women when it comes to incarceration.
“Trans women are women, but in the prison context, there is no automatic right for a trans woman,” she said.
Does Scotland’s First Minister believe all trans women are women? Scottish Gov has just implemented an effective ban on trans prisoners who’ve committed sexual & violent crimes against women being moved to a women-only prison. @itvnews pic.twitter.com/DRbvItHZ3i— Peter A Smith (@PeterAdamSmith) January 30, 2023
The video starts off with Channel 4 News correspondent Ciaran Jenkins asking Sturgeon if all trans women are women. She said that's not the point she's dealing with.
The Scottish government approved plans to make it easier and less intrusive for people to legally change their gender, expanding the new system of self-identification to 16- and 17-year-olds, in December.
The bill was passed by Members of the Scottish Parliament in a special extended session after being proposed by Sturgeon six years ago, after two of the largest public consultations in its history, and increasing political polarization.
The debate was disrupted minutes before the final vote by protesters in the public gallery shouting “Shame on you” and “This is the darkest day.”
(3) comments
Looks like we're making progress; it's funny what a little understanding will make people do.
For more on this woke, progressive far-left nutbar, go to GB NEWS. It's an online news channel in the UK.
gbnews.uk
Good. Another Ardern. Scotland was a terrible place during Covid... very draconian, thanks to the government and elected officials like this one.
