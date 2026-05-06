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WATCH: Non-profit organization plans $600K push to reduce MAiD cases

Eric Holmes, Executive Director and founder of the non-profit Right to Live, is launching a fundraising campaign to support patients considering MAiD with preferable living conditions as an alternative to dying, something the current MAiD program does not offer.
Eric Holmes
Eric HolmesJohn Gagui, WS
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Maid
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MAID cases
Canada MAiD cases
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MAiD alternatives Non-profit organization
Eric Holmes
Right to Live
Right to live launches $600k campaign
alternatives to MAiD
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