WATCH: Non-profit organization plans $600K push to reduce MAiD cases

Medical euthanasia has been legal in Canada for almost a decade — without any competitive alternatives being offered in conjunction with it."This is not just advocacy or awareness on this issue. It's the missing external system that can identify, propose, fund, and execute a living alternative [to MAiD]," stated Eric Holmes, Executive Director and founder of the non-profit Right to Live..The organization is raising money to launch a $600k campaign, where it plans on recommending patients considering MAiD preferable living conditions as an alternative to dying, if those conditions exist.With many cases of MAiD gaining widespread media attention, Right to Live hopes to address "systemic failures highlighted by widely publicized and egregious cases of poverty-driven and economic disability euthanasia."Check out the interview with Holmes above to learn more about the upcoming program.