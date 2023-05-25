Pattie Gonia

A drag queen is being used to help the North Face sell outdoor clothes. 

 Courtesy Robby Starbuck/Twitter

The North Face clothing company put out an ad featuring American drag queen Pattie Gonia to celebrate Pride Month. 

“We are here to invite you to come out,” said Gonia in a Wednesday video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Jordan Luenz
Jordan Luenz

I'd rather buy my clothing from the Russian Federation on eBay.

Report Add Reply
Nunyah
Nunyah

BOYCOTT!! FREAKS

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

Another company that needs to learn the lesson of Go Woke, Get Broke. Let the boycott of The North Face and associated companies begin. I will no longer purchase any products from North Face.

Report Add Reply
GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

Another product I won’t be buying anymore. Sad, I liked their product, but won’t support this push!

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Don't give money to people who hate you! Companies pushing this woke 💩 are losing millions in sales. Don't buy from North Face!

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Ya, no thanks....

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

More products I won't be purchasing.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.