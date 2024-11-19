WATCH: NOT FIRED, FIRED! Sheer compares Boissonnault to Wilson-Raybould

Conservative MP Andrew Scheer on Tuesday told the Commons he cannot figure out why corruption-riddled Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault is allowed to stay in caucus, but the prime minister fired former Minister of Justice Jody Wilson-Raybould."While we don't know what it'll take for this guy to get fired by this prime minister, we do know what will get you fired — remember Jody Wilson-Raybould?" asked Scheer. "Oh yeah!" chorused the Conservatives seated behind him. "She was fired for telling the truth about the prime minister's attempts to interfere in a criminal case."Sheer read verbatim a statement from the former attorney general, where she called the Boissonnault disaster a "white people ancestor wheel of fortune.""A prime minister truly committed to reconciliation would have fired this minister, and the 'other Randy' long ago," read Scheer, quoting Wilson-Raybould. "How come under this prime minister a strong indigenous woman gets fired for telling the truth, when a weak, fake indigenous man gets to keep his job after lying?" demanded Scheer."Ouch!" shouted his colleagues as the Tories erupted in applause.House Speaker Greg Fergus then asked Scheer to replace to word "fake."Scheer appeared confused. "The word fake? But the minister is now admitting he's not indigenous so..."A minister behind Scheer, bewildered, commented, "That's the textbook definition.""I will withdraw the word and replace it with either 'sham,' 'imitation,' 'counterfeit...'" replied Scheer, having googled synonyms. Scheer held his ground, and Fergus said he will "allow this" and "come back to this issue at the end of Question Period.