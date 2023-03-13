Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley has joked about how the Oscars should refrain from political speeches.
“Well it is, but I will leave that to the celebrities,” said Notley in a Sunday video.
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley has joked about how the Oscars should refrain from political speeches.
“Well it is, but I will leave that to the celebrities,” said Notley in a Sunday video.
“Tonight, I want to take a moment to celebrate all the amazing artists across Alberta.”
The Oscars tonight aren’t for political speeches, well… pic.twitter.com/aUE1NiKWJx— Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) March 13, 2023
A banner introducing Notley as a "Film snob" comes up. The video moves to behind the cameras where a crew member says the political speech is coming.
It goes back to her, who says as premier, she “can’t wait to bring the world’s biggest TV and film productions here.” A banner flashes below her saying “Wrap it up” and music starts to play in the background.
She said productions will be able to work with “our amazing local industry and talent while showcasing Alberta’s natural beauty.” Notley tells people to enjoy the Oscars.
The video goes to her scowling at the crew.
“You guys were seriously f*cking playing me off,” she said.
Alberta NDP candidate Michelle Baer (Red Deer South) asked if people saw the ad.
“For reel,” said Baer.
“It featured Rachel Notley thanking Alberta’s artists.”
Did you catch the NDP ad during tonight’s Academy Awards tonight? For reel. It featured Rachel Notley thanking Alberta’s artists. #abpoli #ableg #RedDeer https://t.co/Edh7GydEVx— Michelle Baer NDP Candidate (@MichelleBaerNDP) March 13, 2023
CBC News Calgary writer and producer Jason Markusoff said people could say what they want about the ad's unusualness and production value.
"Alberta NDP's special Oscar-night TV ad was a sign that for the first time ever, the party has more cash than they know what do with," said Markusoff.
Say what you will about this unusual ad's politics and production value... Alberta NDP's special Oscar-night TV ad was a sign that for the first time ever, the party has more cash than they know what do with. https://t.co/pEhBudDZsm— Jason Markusoff (@markusoff) March 13, 2023
Alberta began attracting the attention of multiple large productions in 2021.
The Last of Us was adopted from the popular video game to a television series, which made a point to give casting calls in Alberta.
Heartland Season 15 began filming in Alberta, becoming the longest-running show in Canadian television history.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(3) comments
I'm sure all the union members sure appreciate their dues paying for this. Boy, some real value for your toil working for the NDP, lol.
So people of any intelligence still watch the Oscars? Really? Whether or not some Albertans do watch the Oscars it was a pathetic bit of 'acting' on Notley's part, especially given the fact she had 4 years to practice a while back. As for the ndp's cash flow; with trudeau and singh in the wings why wouldn't the ndp have a lot of money. They likely share the dollars like they share their combined misery targeting canadians and especially AB and SK.
Demonic leather faced Trudeau infected woketard terrorist
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.