Rachel Notley

Rachel Notley said the Oscars are not for political speeches, albeit with exceptions. 

 Courtesy Rachel Notley/Twitter

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley has joked about how the Oscars should refrain from political speeches. 

“Well it is, but I will leave that to the celebrities,” said Notley in a Sunday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

I'm sure all the union members sure appreciate their dues paying for this. Boy, some real value for your toil working for the NDP, lol.

Delby
Delby

So people of any intelligence still watch the Oscars? Really? Whether or not some Albertans do watch the Oscars it was a pathetic bit of 'acting' on Notley's part, especially given the fact she had 4 years to practice a while back. As for the ndp's cash flow; with trudeau and singh in the wings why wouldn't the ndp have a lot of money. They likely share the dollars like they share their combined misery targeting canadians and especially AB and SK.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Demonic leather faced Trudeau infected woketard terrorist

