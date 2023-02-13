In a year-end interview with CBC News chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touched on a number of topics that have been top-of-mind for Canadians over the course of 2022.
Nursing student Robin told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau she has three jobs and an unpaid placement and is still struggling to pay for groceries.
“I’m just wondering why are groceries so expensive,” said Robin in a video filmed in Algonquin College in Ottawa.
“I’m eating cookies from the hospital some times because I can’t afford lunch.”
Robin said she does not have a break. She added she is “eating on the go.”
“So I just wonder why it is so hard,” she said.
Trudeau responded by saying she should not find life this expensive.
“You should not be squeezed this way,” said Trudeau.
“This is not the way it should be.”
The prime minister went on to say it has been this way for a while at base level, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought it into focus. He added the pandemic caused supply chain problems, driving up prices for food, fuel, and fertilizer.
Inflation in Canada was at 6.8% on a year-over-year basis in November, down from a 6.9% gain in October, according to December data from Statistics Canada.
Excluding food and energy, prices rose 5.4% on a yearly basis in November, following a 5.3% gain in October. Slower price growth for gas and furniture was offset by higher costs for mortgage interest and rent.
Food prices went up by 11.4% in November, compared to this time last year. Food inflation remained broad-based, with grocery prices rising at a faster rate than every other item every month for the past year.
He concluded by saying there are “all sorts of reasons for it, but people don’t really care about the reasons.” He said people want to know how inflation is going to be fixed.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said in December Trudeau has harmed the supplies Canadians need to survive.
Don't worry Ms. nursing student- I will put up carbon taxes to help you out. It raises the price of everything!! Trudeau is a character right out of the novel 1984!!
Justin is just too friggin stupid . . . the Trust Funder who has never had a care in the world is explaining to the Student Nurse why she can't afford to eat.
He should have said . . . we Blew a Trillion $$$s . . . we brought in a useless Karbon Tax to save the Planet. This of course created double digit Inflation, shortages & poverty in Canada.
He could have mentioned the 1 Million + new immigrants in the last 2 years . . . which has a lot to do with Rents going through the roof and shortages of Rental Accommodation . . . but he likely doesn't understand this.
Conservative minded people need to wake up and thank Trudeau for being a true liberal.
He leads by ideology not logic. Canada is a majority left leaning country. I've lived in four provinces (3 left wing and Alberta). The left leaning provinces are forever destroyed due to left wing ideas.
Trudeau is forcing carbon taxes which are waking up some of the dumb left. When taxes are a few percent dumb people do not realize the cost. As the carbon tax climbs and nurses cannot eat they will start to wake up.
It's hard being dumb. Being a dumb leftist is going to be death, literally. Ay least they can fall back on M.A.I.D..... once again thanks to Trudeau.
A wise man once told me liberalism is a mental disorder, I see he was right.
Trudeau's policies are causing inflation. Fertilizer is up because of the Liberal's tariff, farm operating costs are up because of the Liberal's carbon tax, supply chains were disrupted by the Liberal's Covid mandates, inflation is up because of the Liberal's overspending and printing money out of thin air...it is all Trudeau's fault but he blames everything and everyone else.
No concern here folks, Trudope has got your backs!
Essentially platitudes whose sole purpose is to deflect and evade any responsibility away from the Liberal/subNDP government.
The situation is dire enough, however, the largest and most serious concern is the complete lack of comprehension and empathy on the part of the Liberal/subNDP government. It is one thing to be incompetent - it is a far more serious issue to be incompetent and still believe that you are competent. There's even a special name in psychology for that: The Dunning-Kruger effect and PM Trudeau among many of his colleagues is a classic and textbook example.
[angry]That lamentable excuse for a "leader" Justin pollutes the air with his BS response...in reality, he doesn't know or care how the little people, his subjects, have to cope...
JT is the worse thing to ever happen to Canada!
