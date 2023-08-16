police release video of attempted arson

Video of this incident was captured on a nearby camera at a private residence. All four of the female youths have been charged with arson.

RCMP in Yellowknife said a fire started in Long Lake on Tuesday has been determined to be arson.

The Mounties said it responded to two calls relating to arsons in the city on Tuesday night around 10:03 p.m.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Obviously all these fires are deliberately set so our WEF infected terrorist governments can blame “climate change” and bring in some form of covid fascism

Could not be more obvious

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Bingo!

