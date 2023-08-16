RCMP in Yellowknife said a fire started in Long Lake on Tuesday has been determined to be arson.
The Mounties said it responded to two calls relating to arsons in the city on Tuesday night around 10:03 p.m.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
RCMP officers were on patrol and spotted a fire near Long Lake and called the Yellowknife Fire Department.
"The cause of the fire has been determined to be arson," The NWT RCMP said.
"A witness in the area reported seeing two men running from the area wearing black clothing."
The Northwest Territories Police Dog Service attended in an effort to track the suspects but they were not located.
"No further description of the men could be provided and this matter remains under investigation," the NWT RCMP said.
Another incident occurred around 11:20 p.m., the Yellowknife RCMP said it received a call reporting that four youth-aged females were attempting to light a fire in a small green space on Burwash Drive.
RCMP officers immediately attended the area and located the four females.
The RCMP said it arrested all four and found aerosol cans and lighters in their possession and near the scene.
Video of this incident was captured on a nearby camera at a private residence. All four of the females have been charged with arson.
“It should go without having to be said, incidents like these pose a very serious risk to our community. A significant fire behind the city's line of defence could have devastating consequences and take valuable resources away from the ongoing wildfire fighting efforts that are underway," said Cpl. Matt Halstead with Northwest Territories RCMP Media Relations.
"It is completely beyond understanding that in the face of everything going on in the territory and the threat approaching our city, people would actively attempt to start fires and endanger our community members."
The RCMP said it will investigate these incidents to the fullest.
Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111.
NWT Fire said Wednesday will be an "extremely challenging day" as fire closes in on the capital city of Yellowknife.
"West winds sustained 20 to 25 km/h, gusting to 30 to 35 km/h and continued dry conditions will drive severe fire activity — likely causing meaningful progression to the east of the fire," NWT Fire said.
"Chance of 1 mm of rain, but not enough to make a dent in the fire."
NWT Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs Shane Thompson also issued a Territorial State of Emergency shortly after the City of Yellowknife issued its own.
(2) comments
Obviously all these fires are deliberately set so our WEF infected terrorist governments can blame “climate change” and bring in some form of covid fascism
Could not be more obvious
[thumbup]Bingo!
