News

WATCH: NZ man leaps from boat in attempts to 'body slam' killer whale

WATCH: Man leaps from boat in attempts to 'body slam' killer whale
WATCH: Man leaps from boat in attempts to 'body slam' killer whaleWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Auckland
New Zealand man
‘body slam'
killer whale
New Zealand Department of Conservation
reckless behaviour
orca whales

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news