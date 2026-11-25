TORONTO — Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow used Ontario’s strong mayor powers on Monday to remove the city’s top bureaucrat and two deputy city managers, less than a week after being sworn in for her second term.Chow announced the departure of City Manager Paul Johnson, who had held the role for nearly four years, and deputy city managers Jag Sharma and Kate Bassil. She appointed the city’s chief financial officer, Stephen Conforti, as interim city manager effective later this week. The changes were made without a vote of city council.In a letter and at a news conference, Chow said the pair had “agreed to part ways.” She framed the moves as administrative streamlining to deliver better services, reorganizing the bureaucracy from six major service areas down to four: Community Development and Human Services, Infrastructure and Environment Services, Housing and Economic Development, and Finance and Corporate Services. She stressed there would be no impact on frontline services and that shelters would be aligned more closely with housing to address homelessness..Chow has previously described the strong mayor powers — which allow a mayor to appoint or dismiss senior staff, propose the budget, and veto certain bylaws — as undemocratic. On Monday she defended the use, saying she was not vetoing any council decision and that council would be involved in selecting a permanent city manager. Former mayor John Tory used the same powers in 2022 to install Johnson.Premier Doug Ford, whose government created and expanded the powers, backed the move the next day. Speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park, he said he was “not surprised at all.”“The mayor was elected with a mandate… She’s in charge. And if she wants to do that and bring in another person, good luck to her, because at the end of the day, she’ll be sitting in front of the cameras… the mayor that’s being held accountable,” Ford said. “That’s the reason we put it in place… We continue to have a great relationship, and I’ll continue working with Mayor Chow.”The powers have drawn criticism from opposition parties and some municipal observers as concentrating too much authority in one person and reducing accountability of the permanent civil service. NDP Leader Marit Stiles has said she plans to speak with Chow about the decision, while noting she has no regrets about endorsing her re-election.