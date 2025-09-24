WATCH: OneBC leader slams Eby, says BC 'overrun by drugs, crime, and disorder'

OneBC leader Dallas Brodie pulled no punches during her address to British Columbia's local leaders.Speaking at the Union of BC Municipalities Convention in Victoria on Wednesday, she accused Premier Eby and the BC NDP of allowing the province to become "overrun by drugs, crime, and disorder.".Brodie began by recalling her experiences growing up in Vancouver, lamenting the fact that in recent years, the city — and province — have changed in ways she never could have foreseen."The British Columbia we once knew is slipping away," she said, "and the situation is dire."Brodie empathized with the municipal leaders, noting that "every year, you, the mayors, councillors, and local leaders are left to clean up the mess while the provincial government offers nothing but slogans and excuses.".Brodie slammed the BC NDP over their drug policies, which she argued only further exacerbates the problem — often benefiting NGOs that are funded by the number of clients they have, not those they free from the chains of addiction.She called for the re-stigmatization of hard drugs, adding that the same approach that turned tobacco into a taboo could work for cocaine, heroin, and meth as well."When someone is drowning, you don't sit on the shore and watch them sink, you pull them out," Brodie declared. "We must get addicts off the streets and into mandatory treatment programs — no more living rough on our streets and in the doorways of businesses and in our parks.".Brodie then turned her attention to crime, arguing that BC NDP policies are to blame for the province’s crime chaos.."Whatever you allow, you get more of," she said, calling for more action to be taken to keep repeat offenders off our streets..One of the issues OneBC has been most outspoken about is what they've referred to as the "reconciliation industry." Brodie argued that all the spending by Victoria "is not delivering meaningful change for those who need it most:"The billions of dollars flowing to so-called 'reconciliation' programs is dividing British Columbians," she said, "and isn't even helping indigenous people.".Brodie also called for an "immediate pause on immigration into Canada," arguing that there simply are not enough resources to provide proper living conditions for new arrivals. She did make an exception, however, for workers in the healthcare sector.